iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,670,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RING stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

