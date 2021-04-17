iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $77.48. 1,285,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,765. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.