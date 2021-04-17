iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 945,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,713. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

