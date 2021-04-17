Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,403 Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Shares of JUPW stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.88.
Jupiter Wellness Profile
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW).
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.