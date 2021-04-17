Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,403 Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of JUPW stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

