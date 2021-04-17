Jane Street Group LLC Buys 40,228 Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in My Size were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of My Size during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYSZ opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. My Size, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

