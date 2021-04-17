Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nesco were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nesco by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Nesco stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.04 million, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nesco news, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

