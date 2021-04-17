Jane Street Group LLC Invests $71,000 in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Creative Planning increased its stake in ENGlobal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 360,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 2.75. ENGlobal Co. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

