Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,082 SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Caxton Corp raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 219,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SCYNEXIS news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Aegis cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

SCYX opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). Equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

