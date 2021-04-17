Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.
Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of GNOG opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.