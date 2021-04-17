Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of GNOG opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth $1,575,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 404.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 700.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

