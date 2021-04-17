Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.28 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

