JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $15.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Navient has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.