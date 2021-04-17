JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $64.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,835. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.62%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in OneMain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in OneMain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

