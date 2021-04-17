Juggernaut (JGN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.04 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00004380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $27.82 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00064960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.23 or 0.00725327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00087033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

