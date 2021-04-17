Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 923.43% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

KSPN traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,792. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Kaspien in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

