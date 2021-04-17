Kering SA Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.501 per share on Friday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $75.24 on Friday. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

