Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

