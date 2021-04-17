Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) Insider John Carlile Acquires 250,000 Shares

Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) insider John Carlile acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($8,214.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 17.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Kingsrose Mining alerts:

About Kingsrose Mining

Kingsrose Mining Limited engages in the production, exploration, and development of gold and silver properties. It holds an 85% interest in the Way Linggo gold and silver project located in South Sumatra, Indonesia. Kingsrose Mining Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsrose Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsrose Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.