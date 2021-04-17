Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT Lowered to $210.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target cut by Truist from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNSL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

KNSL stock opened at $168.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

