Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Koç Holding AS has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

