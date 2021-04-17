Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 9,103 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $273,090.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 683.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $13,804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 498,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $8,997,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

