K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €6.80 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDF. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.41 ($9.89).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €8.52 ($10.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12 month high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

