L Brands (NYSE:LB) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.68.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $67.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 31.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $34,100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.