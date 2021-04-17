LafargeHolcim’s (HCMLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LafargeHolcim has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

