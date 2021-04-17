Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Albert D. Bolles Buys 9,000 Shares

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,062.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LNDC opened at $11.30 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 459,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

