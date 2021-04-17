LATOKEN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $89,689.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $176.32 million and $89,689.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 189.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00064699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00023270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.63 or 0.00704757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00086779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

