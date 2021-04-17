LCX (LCX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.92 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. LCX has a market cap of $49.09 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00067123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.00704784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00038626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

