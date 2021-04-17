Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 135.3% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,012,700 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,875.3 days.
FINMF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 1,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.55.
About Leonardo
