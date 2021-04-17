Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 135.3% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,012,700 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,875.3 days.

FINMF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 1,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

