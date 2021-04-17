Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $91.67 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

