LifeMD Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 13,543 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the average volume of 3,761 call options.

LifeMD stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,477,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29).

In other LifeMD news, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

