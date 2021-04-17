Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.17.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $123.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

