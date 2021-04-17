Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

TSE:L opened at C$69.88 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$75.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.51.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.2773783 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

