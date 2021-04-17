Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 9,975 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,234.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $494.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.26.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
