Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5,096.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.30 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

