Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,078.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $184.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average of $188.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.55 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

