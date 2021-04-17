Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

