LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

