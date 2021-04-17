Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.20 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 86.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $1,386.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00069317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.47 or 0.00734196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00087557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032928 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.