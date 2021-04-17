Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.