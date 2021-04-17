Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $40.45. 19,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,688,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Specifically, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,207 shares of company stock worth $18,345,624 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.