Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Major Shareholder Sells $806,070.12 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 22,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $806,070.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,292,486 shares in the company, valued at $507,097,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 33,103 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,197.96.

On Thursday, April 8th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 27,601 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $959,410.76.

On Monday, April 5th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $2,669,970.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $912,110.22.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $209,431.04.

NYSE:MMI opened at $37.61 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

