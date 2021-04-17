Maro Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maro has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $222.70 million and $14,122.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00066277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.00714246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033164 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 936,437,383 coins and its circulating supply is 479,412,227 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

