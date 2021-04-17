McAfee Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MCFE) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 20th

McAfee’s (NASDAQ:MCFE) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. McAfee had issued 37,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $740,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MCFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.26.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in McAfee in the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

