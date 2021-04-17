Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meliá Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

