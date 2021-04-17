Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Meritor worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $11,449,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 215,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $28.96 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

