Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $694,800.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12.

On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00.

Moderna stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

