Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

