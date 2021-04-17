Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 45.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $64.49 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

