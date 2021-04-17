Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $4.98 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,545 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,535 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,400 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

