Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,642 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vontier were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.27. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

