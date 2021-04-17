Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 58 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $153,942,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $326.32 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

